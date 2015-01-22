WATCH: Consequences of Over-Suspensions In The RCSD

http://youtu.be/NQWNZKLB9aE

Some say student discipline measures have become too extreme in Rochester City Schools. On this edition of Need to Know, we look at the suspension issue plaguing the District and efforts to overhaul the Code of Conduct. Also on the show, we continue our series Understanding the Affordable Care Act as we examine coverage for early retirees who don’t qualify for Medicare. Lastly, we learn how area companies can better tap the talents and job skills of individuals with disabilities.

Link: The Advancement Project’s recent report – Breaking The School-to-Prison Pipeline: The Crisis Affecting Rochester's Students and What We Can Do to Fix It