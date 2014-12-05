Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
The Artists Behind Rochester's Louise's Daughter
Louise’s Daughter is a collaborative art effort by the married duo Cheryl and Don Olney. The Rochester-based art team creates mixed media, sculptures, wall pieces and jewelry primarily of three-dimensional figures with personalities of their own. They create characters intended to speak to the spirit within everyone, characters that celebrate and rejoice in life. The Olney’s joined Need to Know host Hélène Biandudi Hofer to describe their beginnings in the art world and what’s next for Louise’s Daughter in 2015.