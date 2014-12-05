The Artists Behind Rochester's Louise's Daughter

http://youtu.be/aM1h2nsUAj0

Louise’s Daughter is a collaborative art effort by the married duo Cheryl and Don Olney. The Rochester-based art team creates mixed media, sculptures, wall pieces and jewelry primarily of three-dimensional figures with personalities of their own. They create characters intended to speak to the spirit within everyone, characters that celebrate and rejoice in life. The Olney’s joined Need to Know host Hélène Biandudi Hofer to describe their beginnings in the art world and what’s next for Louise’s Daughter in 2015.