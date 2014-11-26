Impact Of Yoga On Young Adults With Developmental Disabilities & Inner Loop Drone Footage

http://youtu.be/L7bHi-z9wfA

Some say the age-old practice of yoga, moving the body and training the mind in an effort to create strength, balance and awareness, benefits everyone. An ongoing study at Nazareth College is finding that to be true in particular for young adults with developmental disabilities. The college offers a yoga-based wellness class for students involved in the LifePrep@Naz program. WXXI’s Hélène Biandudi Hofer has more on the course and the varied impact of yoga on students with developmental disabilities.

WXXI acquired drone footage of what will one day be called “the Inner Loop that was.” The multi-year project to fill in a section of Rochester’s Inner Loop from Monroe Avenue to Charlotte Street has officially begun. Some have said the Inner Loop does more harm than good, disconnecting neighborhoods and serving as a barrier to the downtown area. There are others who disagree and argue the project will throw a wrench in commuting times. Nonetheless, the Inner Loop East Transformation Project is a “go.” The project is being funded by state and federal dollars with a $23 million price tag and it’s expected to be completed in three years.