WXXI News Series: Understanding The Affordable Care Act, Part 1

http://youtu.be/N0LqONmsDL0

Last week marked the first full week of the second open enrollment for the Affordable Care Act. To ensure Rochester-area residents are well-informed, WXXI has launched a new multi-platform reporting project called Understanding the Affordable Care Act. It will provide national and state news about the health care law and how it affects insurance coverage for Rochester area residents.

Lead producer on the project, WXXI’s Michelle Faust, is joined by Geoff Gerbasi of Gallagher Benefit Services in the first installment of the series for Need to Know. Together they examine the tough decisions small business owners make when it comes to health care benefits and compliance with the Affordable Care Act.