New Yorkers will vote in presidential, state and county elections this year. And WXXI will be here to help answer your questions, including where to vote, how to vote, and who is running for office.

We believe the top of the ticket, a likely contest between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, will be well covered by national outlets like NPR. Our newsroom is focusing on local races that don't get the same attention from media outlets, to make sure you feel prepared to vote for the candidates who represent your interests.

We're interviewing candidates, hosting discussions on Connections, and we've identified six key issues: public safety, housing, jobs, climate, mental health, and school funding so you can easily find what you're looking for.

With primaries in June and the general election in November, it's time to make your voting plan now. Send us your questions and use our guides and news stories below as you get ready to exercise your right to vote.