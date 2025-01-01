© 2025 WXXI News
Monroe County and Rochester Elections 2025

Your voter guide for the 2025 elections in Rochester and Monroe County

New Yorkers will vote in presidential, state and county elections this year. And WXXI will be here to help answer your questions, including where to vote, how to vote, and who is running for office.

We believe the top of the ticket, a likely contest between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, will be well covered by national outlets like NPR. Our newsroom is focusing on local races that don't get the same attention from media outlets, to make sure you feel prepared to vote for the candidates who represent your interests.

We're interviewing candidates, hosting discussions on Connections, and we've identified six key issues: public safety, housing, jobs, climate, mental health, and school funding so you can easily find what you're looking for.

With primaries in June and the general election in November, it's time to make your voting plan now. Send us your questions and use our guides and news stories below as you get ready to exercise your right to vote.

Key Dates

  • Oct. 21: The last day for registered voters to change your address before the Nov. 5 election
  • Oct. 26: The last day to register for the Nov. 5 election and the deadline to request absentee or mail-in ballots
  • Nov. 5: Election day and the date by which all absentee and mail-in ballots must be postmarked
Learn more about the key issues driving the 2024 election.
'Public Safety' appears over a blue background
Public Safety
From crime prevention to bail reform, voters in New York are concerned with public safety.
Housing written over a blue background
Housing
Housing values - and costs - have soared. Rent and mortgages are critical issues for voters this year.
Jobs written over a blue background
Jobs
For industry to grow, it needs workers who are motivated and skilled to fill those jobs.
'Climate' written over a blue background
Climate
New York decided to drastically cut greenhouse gas emissions. Future legislation will decide how.
Mental Health written over a blue background
Mental Health
Many New Yorkers are struggling with their mental health and almost everyone recognizes it, including state lawmakers, who have started to respond with funding for new and existing programs.
School Funding written over a blue background
School Funding
Public schools in New York state rely heavily on state funding, and changes to the way New York pays for schools has made that funding formula a top issue in 2024.

Explore Our Election Guide

Election Questions

U.S. Senate

U.S. Congress

New York State Assembly

New York State Supreme Court

New York State Senate

Rochester City Court Judge

Monroe Family Court Judge

Monroe County Court

Monroe County Clerk

Your election questions answered

We're answering your questions about the election in our live blog. Answers will appear here as we post them.

Election News
