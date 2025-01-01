New Yorkers will vote in presidential, state and county elections this year. And WXXI will be here to help answer your questions, including where to vote, how to vote, and who is running for office.
We believe the top of the ticket, a likely contest between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, will be well covered by national outlets like NPR. Our newsroom is focusing on local races that don't get the same attention from media outlets, to make sure you feel prepared to vote for the candidates who represent your interests.
We're interviewing candidates, hosting discussions on Connections, and we've identified six key issues: public safety, housing, jobs, climate, mental health, and school funding so you can easily find what you're looking for.
With primaries in June and the general election in November, it's time to make your voting plan now. Send us your questions and use our guides and news stories below as you get ready to exercise your right to vote.
Key Dates
- Oct. 21: The last day for registered voters to change your address before the Nov. 5 election
- Oct. 26: The last day to register for the Nov. 5 election and the deadline to request absentee or mail-in ballots
- Nov. 5: Election day and the date by which all absentee and mail-in ballots must be postmarked
Explore Our Election Guide
Election Questions
- What district am I in?
- Who are my candidates and what's on the ballot?
- Where and how do I vote?
- What are the election deadlines?
- What if my right to vote is challenged?
U.S. Senate
U.S. Congress
New York State Assembly
- 130th District
- 133rd District
- 134th District
- 135th District
- 136th District
- 137th District
- 138th District
- 139th District
New York State Supreme Court
Your election questions answered
We're answering your questions about the election in our live blog. Answers will appear here as we post them.
-
One of the few upsets in the region in Tuesday’s election was in Livingston County, where incumbent District Attorney Greg McCaffrey, the Democrat and…
-
Voters in Rush authorized the town to amend a lease agreement it has with A Horse's Friend Inc., extending the lease term through 2035.Voters approved the…
-
Voters in Greece rejected a local law to amend the procedure for filling vacancies on the Town Board and in the supervisor's seat by 55% to 45%, according…
-
Across Monroe County, there were several local, county, and state judicial races on the ballot Tuesday.Two candidates battled for a Monroe County Court…
-
Republican incumbent Claudia Tenney easily defeated her Democratic challenger, David Wagenhauser, to win another two-year term in the 24th District seat…
-
helmIncumbent Pamela Helming, R-Canandaigua, defeated her Democratic challenger, Scott Comegys, winning another two-year term in the 54th District seat in…
-
Incumbent Brian Manktelow, R-Lyons, has been elected to another two-year term in the state Assembly's 130th District seat.Manktelow, who has held the seat…
-
Andrea Bailey, R-Geneseo, has been elected to her first term in the state Assembly's 133rd District seat.Bailey pulled in 54% of the vote, compared to the…
-
Several Monroe County towns had races on the ballot Tuesday, but most of them were uncontested.There was one contested race for an Irondequoit Town Board…
-
Democrat Jamie Romeo was elected to a second four-year term as Monroe County clerk Tuesday.Romeo, of Irondequoit, received 57% of the vote, while…
-
ConnectionsIn the first hour of "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, former Assistant Deputy Secretary of State Todd Moss discesses the boiling conflicts facing the Trump administration.
-
ConnectionsIn the first hour of "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024, we're joined by Joseph Burgess to discuss why the majority of American counties moved to the right and if it is a trend that can last.
-
ConnectionsIn the first hour of "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Dec. 3, 2024, supporters of Bernie Sanders discuss why they think Sanders' approach could help Democrats curb a rightward shift in U.S. politics.
-
ConnectionsIn the second hour of "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Nov. 21, 2024, local labor leaders discuss the impact of the new Trump administration on organized labor.
-
ConnectionsIn the first hour of "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Nov. 21, 2024, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and author David Cay Johnston joins us to discuss the incoming Trump administration.
-
ConnectionsIn the first hour of "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Nov. 20, 2024, we talk with Valery Perry to get her thoughts on the impact the results of the U.S. presidential election will have on democracy.
-
ConnectionsIn the first hour of "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Nov. 19, 2024, we talk to local “small C” conservatives about the recent election and their advice for those on both sides of the aisle.
-
ConnectionsIn the second hour of "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Nov. 18, 2024, we sit down with Tim Dunn of Unite NY to explore why ballot initiatives related to voting failed across the country.
-
Residents of Monroe County can participate in a project to improve pedestrian safety. AARP is asking people to assess the walkability of their local sidewalks and streets.
-
ConnectionsIn the first hour of "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Nov. 13, 2024, we talk with local Democrats about where the Harris campaign failed and what lessons the party has learned.