Community partners to host a free baby shower for families in need

When moms and children are healthy it benefits the entire community. That's the idea behind a free community baby shower happening Thursday.

Molina Healthcare of New York is partnering with Ibero-American Action League of Rochester to help connect families to the resources and support needed to raise healthy children.

“We want to keep mamas happy and healthy, because it uplifts, literally, the entire community,” said Joiel Ray-Alexander, associate vice president of community growth and engagement at Molina. She said the need for this type of event is evident.

The infant mortality rate in Monroe County for Hispanic children is two times higher, and for Black children three times higher, compared to white infants. Low birthweight rates are also a concern for Hispanic and Black infants, according to data collected by the state’s health department.

“When we look at social determinants of health, whether it's food insecurity, housing insecurity, we're finding that many families are essentially struggling right now to basically make ends meet,” Ray-Alexander said.

She also said data show that it's extremely difficult for families to access the basic needs for newborns. She said events like the baby shower help fill that gap.

“It behooves us in the healthcare space to ensure that we do everything that we can to make certain that moms, and those who love and support moms, have access to quality care and all the necessary resources,” Ray-Alexander said.

Aside from resources and information, those who attend will also leave with infant supplies like baby bottles, blankets, and medicine spoons, mini hot-and-cold packs and thermal tote bags while supplies last.

The shower will take place at Ibero's Community Resource Center, 216 Clifford Avenue, from 1-4 p.m.

Ray-Alexander said Molina Healthcare plans on doing these events frequently in the Rochester area.

“It's an equation,” she said. “"Healthy children, healthy moms, healthy families, healthy communities. Everyone benefits.”

