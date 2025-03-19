Local disability advocate Jensen Caraballo dies at 34

Jensen Caraballo, a vocal disability rights activist, died Friday at the age of 34.

A memorial service was held on Wednesday at Temple Sinai in Brighton, honoring his wishes.

Caraballo was born with a form of spinal muscular atrophy, a progressive disease that limited his mobility. His family said he died of complications related to his disability.

He is recognized for his activism aimed at improving the lives of people with disabilities. His work frequently highlighted the lack of affordable, accessible housing in Rochester.

“We want to live and work right by you,” he said in a 2015 interview with WXXI.

“We don’t want your sympathy. We want your respect.”

His activism gained national attention last year when he was interviewed by Judy Woodruff for PBS NewsHour.

According to his obituary, Caraballo’s work “told the story of a man who always knew the world could be a better place.”

Friends and family are planning a celebration of life event later this month to honor his legacy.