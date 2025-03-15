Mild weather helps bring out big crowds for Rochester's St. Patrick's Day Parade

With mild temperatures on Saturday the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Rochester brought out thousands of people along the parade route, which included parts of East Avenue and Main Street.

There were a number of marching bands and floats among the thousands who also were participants in this parade.

It’s one of Rochester’s oldest and largest parades, having been around for nearly half a century.

Among those marching Saturday was Jackie Wihlen, who was there to support ROC City Guardians Pipes and Drums.

“It looks great. There's a lot of people here,” said Wihlen. “The weather is awesome, and you just couldn't ask for a better day.”

Reporter: “I’ve got to ask the obvious question, are you Irish?”

Wihlen: “I am Irish for today.”

Reporter: “A lot of people say that, but I guess it doesn't matter, does it?”

Wihlen: “No, it doesn't matter. You don't have to be Irish to love this day.”

Randy Gorbman / WXXI News Rochester's annual St. Patrick's Day parade on Saturday, March 15, 2025 brought out thousands of people (and a few dogs as well).

Among the bagpipers in ROC City Guardians Pipes and Drums who was marching is Glen Johnson, who said that he is half Irish and half Scottish, and those roots make the occasion extra special for him.

“A lot of thoughts come back to your parents and grandparents when you do these things,” said Johnson. "I know, particularly my grandmother would be absolutely thrilled to see us doing something like this.”

The theme of this year’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade was celebrating the 200th Anniversary of the Erie Canal and the contribution of the Irish who built it, and some of the floats reflected that theme.



