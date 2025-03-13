One person is dead, two others seriously injured after crash in Irondequoit

Irondequoit Police say that one person died and two others seriously injured Wednesday night following a crash.

It happened at about 8 p.m. when an Irondequoit officer saw a 2006 Kia driving south on Portland Ave. with switched license plates.

Authorities say the officer activated his emergency lights and tried to pull the car over near Rochester General Hospital. They say the driver refused to pull over and continued south on Portland.

Near the intersection of Chapin St., the Kia hit a median and traveled into the northbound lane, striking another vehicle head-on.

Rochester firefighters also responded to provide first-aid and remove the passengers from both cars.

Police say the driver of the suspect’s vehicle, a 62-year old male, was taken to Strong Hospital where he died from his injuries. The people in the other vehicle, a 61-year old male and 60-year-old female were also taken to strong. Officials say both of them suffered serious injuries but will survive.

No identities are being released yet. Rochester and State Police assisted at the scene of the crash and the New York State Attorney General’s Office will be conducting the investigation.