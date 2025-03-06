Doctors stress importance of colon cancer screenings as cases increase in adults under 50

Roughly 10% of colon cancer cases in the U.S. are diagnosed in people under age 50.

The national Colorectal Cancer Alliance says those numbers are rising about 1% to 2% each year.

Dr. Danielle Marino, a gastroenterologist at UR Medicine's Wilmot Cancer Institute, believes that the rise can be attributed to factors like poor nutritional health, lack of exercise, and increased processed food intake. She also says it could be due to earlier screenings and detection.

“We're probably finding it more in those age groups because we're screening people earlier now, and we haven't been preventing it in those age groups like we've been preventing it in the people 50 and above,” Marino said.

The American Cancer Society recommends that people at average risk of colorectal cancer start screenings at age 45.

Marina said both young patients and providers may categorize colorectal cancer as “an older person’s disease” brushing off the symptoms as something less serious— resulting in a late diagnosis.

“If a younger person comes in complaining of rectal bleeding... maybe it's just hemorrhoids, maybe it's just a fissure, but really we need to know,” Marino said. “We don't ignore if someone has rectal bleeding.”

She said this fate is particularly true for those in underserved communities.

“Frankly, our health care system is broken,” Marino said. “It's difficult to navigate the system, especially for people that aren't in the medical field, or maybe from a lower socioeconomic status, or don't have a great education.”

Colon cancer is the second leading cause of cancer deaths in the U.S. Marino said if it is found and treated early it is very curable.

Marino encourages younger patients to advocate for themselves to ensure that they do receive timely and proper care.