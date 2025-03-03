State commission studying racism to hold public hearing in Rochester

A state group will host a public hearing on the continued legacy of slavery at the Memorial Art Gallery on March 4.

The Community Commission on Reparations Remedies was formed to study and address New York’s history of slavery and discrimination.

Governor Kathy Hochul signed a bill forming the group in 2023.

“We’ll study various forms of reparations,” she said, “and how we can help right the wrongs of the past.”

In a statement, the commission said, “The Rochester hearing provides a platform for the public to share personal testimonies and insights on the enduring harms and impact of slavery and institutional discrimination on the descendants of the Enslaved and African Americans in New York State.”

Seanelle Hawkins is the chair, as well as President and CEO of the Urban League of Rochester.

“We want people to come to the public meetings with a prepared statement,” she said at a meeting in Albany in February.

“And think about what they believe the commission should be working on and where there are opportunities for remedies of the harms of slavery.”

The meeting in Rochester is one of a series of meetings across the state.

It starts at 4:00pm with a business meeting, followed by prepared remarks from several speakers including Councilmember Michael Patterson and Ibero American Action League President/CEO Angelica Perez-Delgado.

Public comment is scheduled from 6:30-9:00PM.