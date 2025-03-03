Monroe County's digital equity program continues with free online learning, laptops and Wi-Fi access

The Monroe County Library System is launching the next phase of its digital equity initiative.

Library users now have free access to Udemy, an online learning platform with a quarter million courses ranging from business and technology to health and hobbies.

Job seekers could also use the platform to brush up on their skills.

"Studies have shown that people are getting jobs without a college education these days, and certificate programs through Udemy really prove that you do have that skill set," said Jen Byrnes, who leads the library's digital equity initiative. "It's a great alternative for people that don't want to do a traditional two or four-year degree."

The on-demand courses are available for free for any Monroe County library card holder.

Byrnes says the next phase of the initiative, which is expected to begin in May, will distribute free laptop computers to the first 1,000 people who complete a series of computer classes.

"We deal with it every day in libraries," Byrnes said, "people that don't know how to even use a mouse. Some people, they'll be improving their baseline skills."

This summer, ten solar-powered charging stations with Wi-Fi access will be set up in various places across the county that were chosen based on lack of access to transportation and broadband services.

The sites will be at outdoor locations in Rochester, Brockport, East Rochester, Greece, Hilton, Mumford, and Riga.

Funding for the $3.1 million digital equity initiative comes from Monroe County's share of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars.



