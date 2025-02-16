'J-Mac' continues to shine a light on perseverance nearly two decades after his high school basketball feat

A local man who garnered international fame nearly two decades ago because of his performance in a high school basketball game, has a new honor.

Jason McElwain, also known as ‘J-Mac’, now has his own bobblehead. (or two to be precise).

Last week, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, located in Milwaukee, WI, has come out with two limited edition bobbleheads featuring J-Mac.

They were released just a day or so before the 19th anniversary of that Greece Athena basketball game on Feb. 15, 2006.

Jason McElwain / The J-Mac Show Jason 'J-Mac' McElwain continues to do motivational speaking and run a website after his 2006 basketball feat during a Greece Athena High School game.

McElwain was team manager at the time, and he is also autistic. His coach, Jim Johnson gave him the opportunity to play near the end of the game, and J-Mac made six 3-pointers and seven total baskets for a game high 20 points in that win over Spencerport.

His basketball feat went viral, an it also led to McElwain receiving an ESPY Award in the Best Sports Moment category.

McElwain is obviously honored by the recognition, but at age 36, and following a bicycle accident where he suffered serious injuries three years ago, he has a broader outlook on life now, and he credits his faith as a Christian as being a major inspiration.

“It’s a different perspective than I had before, because before, and I still want to win, I hate to lose, and I still want to be successful, but it's just … ever greater appreciation for triumphs and things you enjoy,” McElwain said.

McElwain was diagnosed with autism at two years old, and he said he likes being able to help inspire people to realize they can exceed expectations.

“My life’s always been about proving doubters wrong, and I’ve also run 17 marathons, five Boston marathons, and it’s just been a blessing,” said McElwain, who said that after he recovered from that bike accident a few years ago, he continues to run and work out.

And McElwain also travels around the country to help raise funds for autism research and do motivational speaking. McElwain also has a website, The J-Mac Show, showcasing student athletes and coaches.

His former coach continues to keep in touch with McElwain, and understands the desire that J-Mac has to continue to inspire others.

“I think he has a really good heart, I think he just wants to help young people and have their dreams come true like he had his dream come true,” Johnson said.

Phil Sklar, co-founder and CEO of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum said that McElwain’s athletic milestone 19 years ago, along with his ongoing attitude about life makes him someone people still look up to.

“I think that really symbolizes what his story is about, making the most of your moment,” Sklar said.

