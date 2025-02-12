Legislature approves contract for new Seneca Park Zoo expansion designs

Seneca Park Zoo is one step closer to having a new Tropics exhibit with a 150,000-gallon aquarium and more than a dozen new species now that Monroe County legislators have approved a new $6.7 million contract for the design work.

Legislators approved the contract with Massachusetts-based architectural firm CambridgeSeven during their meeting Tuesday. County officials scrapped a previous design for the new Tropics exhibit and the main entry plaza after it drew a sole bid that was over $50 million more than the $121 million budget authorized by the Legislature in 2022. The county spent $6.7 million for the previous design.

"We are excited to be moving forward with a new design that will create a 21st Century Zoo experience for Monroe County residents and visitors alike — one that is filled with innovative and interactive exhibits and amenities,” Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said in a news release.

Under the contract, CambridgeSeven will develop designs for a 48,000-square-foot building to house the Tropics exhibit, which will include a 150,000-gallon Pacific Reef tank, and a 22,000-square-foot Main Entry Plaza, which will include offices, educational and event space, and the Zoo Shop.

Legislators approved the contract, 25-4, after amending the proposal to require that the county administration get approval for any amendments to the contract over $1 million. The amendment was introduced by Republican Jackie Smith, and it also requires the administration to provide legislators with quarterly progress reports.

"It was the right choice to pivot to a more responsible plan for taxpayers," Smith said. "However, given the substantial investment that has already gone into this specific project, it is critical that the Legislature provide appropriate oversight moving forward to ensure that taxpayer dollars are spent wisely."

The previous designs were developed by the firm Clark Patterson Lee under a contract that the Legislature approved in 2015. That authorization allowed the Bello administration, and the Republican administrations before his, to make amendments to the contract without Legislature approval.

Democratic Legislator Rachel Barnhart had intended to introduce an amendment similar to Smith's, though with a lower cap on amendments. She supported Smith's amendment and the new contract, while noting that legislators didn't learn about how much had been spent on the design contract until after they'd received legislation to approve the new contract with CambridgeSeven.

"Tonight's legislation had the same exact clause," Barnhart said. "Given what has happened that is not responsible, this system essentially allowed big decisions to be made without our input or oversight."

