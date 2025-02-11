Irondequoit's town supervisor, who faces allegations of sexual harassment, is now under investigation by the district attorney

Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley has opened an investigation into Irondequoit Town Supervisor Andrae Evans for potential criminal charges or removal from office.

The move comes as the Town Board grapples with a report it commissioned that accused the first-term supervisor of sexual harassment and retaliation. The town board called for him to resign after the report became public last month.

The board and the Irondequoit Police Department referred that matter to the District Attorney's Office for investigation. Doorley confirmed in a statement Tuesday that she would pursue the matter.

Evans has repeatedly denied the claims and has said the allegations against him are politically motivated. He also said that he has no plan to step down nor end his bid for re-election.

The investigative report claimed that Evans had made regular sexual comments toward an office staffer and removed job responsibilities from her after she complained of his behavior. She alleged that she resigned from her job as a result of her treatment by Evans.

The report also documented several other allegations of inappropriate sexual jokes and behavior from Evans over the course of his first year in office.

“These findings are unacceptable, and the town has a responsibility to take corrective action to prevent such behavior from occurring again,” reads a statement from the town board released Monday evening. “This behavior does not reflect the values of our town. As public servants, we are committed to maintaining a respectful and safe working environment for all employees, free from harassment, discrimination, and any form of inappropriate conduct.”

The District Attorney's Office is one of the few paths to have a town supervisor removed from office. The Town Board doesn't have the authority to remove Evans from office, but Doorley can investigate the allegations against him, then file a request to remove him with the Appellate Court, which ultimately would make the decisin.

What criminal charges Evans could face is unclear.

Meanwhile, the Town Board plans to vote on censuring Evans.

A censure is effectively a public condemnation, but it carries little weight. Evans would still hold office and be allowed to introduce and vote on legislation.

Evans is up for re-election this year. He faces a challenge from longtime town councilmember John Perticone. They will face off in the June Democratic Primary.

The Town Board expects to vote on the censure on Thursday, Feb. 20.