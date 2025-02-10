New York awards millions for revitalization work in Canandaigua, Brockport and Phelps

The city of Canandaigua will receive $10 million to better connect its downtown to the Canandaigua Lake waterfront, Gov . Kathy Hochul announced Monday.

And the villages of Brockport and Phelps each will get $4.5 million for downtown improvements.

“By investing in the future of these Finger Lakes communities, this funding will revitalize their downtown areas by building vibrant and thriving destinations where businesses, families, and visitors can flourish,” Hochul said in a news release.

The money comes from the state’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative, or DRI, and NY Forward programs. DRI was created in 2016 to accelerate and expand community revitalization across the state. Local governments submit proposals generally setting a focus area and intent for the money. The state has awarded a total of $900 million to 89 communities to date.

Canandaigua plans to create walking and biking pathways while focusing on "projects that will create a diverse mix of businesses, housing, events and arts in its downtown."

Brockport and Phelps aim to improve accessibility and further develop their downtowns as tourist destinations.

“The water brings people, Brockporters say, and we will invest in our waterfront to establish Brockport as the premier, inclusive recreation community on the Erie Canal,” Brockport Mayor Margay Blackman said in a statement.

The three communities next will develop investment plans through an effort led by a Local Planning Committee made up of municipal representatives, community leaders and other stakeholders, assisted by private sector experts and state planners.