Irondequoit supervisor offers apology but maintains harassment claims are political

Irondequoit Town Supervisor Andraé Evans responded Friday to claims he sexually harassed then retaliated against a town employee.

In a statement issued by his attorney, Evans did not admit wrongdoing, maintained the allegations are politically motivated, and addressed his accuser.

“I need to first apologize if my words were heard in either a diminishing or inappropriate way by anyone,” the statement reads. “I would never intend to cause harm with anything I said, and I am simply so sorry if my words were heard in a way I did not mean.”

Provided photo Andrae Evans

Evans’ alleged words and actions included referring to the staffer’s “schoolgirl outfits,” and often referencing her physical attributions -- including a claim that he once told her it was good she looked young, "because when you’re 40, your boobs will still be perky.”

“Having worked with people from different generations and backgrounds,” his Friday statement continued, “I am acutely aware that friendly banter can be misunderstood, and regret saying anything that was taken in a harmful manner.”

In late January, WXXI News received a copy of an investigation performed by a law firm hired by the town. The investigation documented the harassment accusations and how Evans allegedly removed her from job responsibilities when she complained. The staffer claimed to have resigned due to the work environment Evans created.

After the report’s release, the Irondequoit Town Board called for Evans’ immediate resignation.

Evans has maintained that the investigation was a political ploy to get him out of office.

Evans reiterated that belief in the statement, his first public comment since the report leaked. He did not provide any evidence to support that claim.

“When I ran for public office, I was warned that at some point, someone would attack my reputation for political purposes,” the statement reads, “and I look forward to addressing this issue in more detail at the appropriate time, but I will not comment on this issue further at the moment to try to preserve the confidentiality of the town employees involved.”

Evans, a first-term supervisor, is up for re-election this year. Town Councilmember John Perticone has thrown his hat in the ring to challenge Evans in the June Democratic primary.

Perticone’s announcement came the day after the investigation was publicized.