Hochul has lunch with Rochester-area mothers to talk childcare and inflation

As a single parent, Keana DuBoise said she’s just trying to stay afloat while raising her three-year-old daughter, Sophia.

“It is hard when you're doing everything by yourself as a single parent,” she said. “You're trying to make ends meet with grocery prices, as well as trying to make rent on time.”

She said finding a good work-life balance is also challenging when raising children in today’s society.

“You have the choice of either being with your kid and missing out on work, or missing out on your kid and being at work,” Duboise said.

Duboise shared her concerns with Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday at Fox’s Deli in Brighton, where she made a stop to have lunch with three mothers. The group discussed issues like childcare, inflation and housing.

“I just wanted to assure them that I've heard their cries for help,” Hochul said. “And what I want to do is make your family my fight.”

The governor told the women that she has some legislation in the works that will help relieve some of the pressures.

“We hear them, we understand what they're going through, and anything we can do to alleviate that burden and put more money back in their pockets will always be my priority,” Hochul said.

The governor said she will prioritize her proposal to increase the child tax credit to $1,000 per child under age 4 in each family. She also mentioned her proposals for a middle-class tax cut, an inflation rebate, and free breakfasts and lunches for public school students.