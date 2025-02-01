© 2025 WXXI News
Hamas frees 3 hostages and Israel begins releasing Palestinian prisoners

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published February 1, 2025 at 6:07 AM EST
American-Israeli hostage Keith Siegel, 65, center left, waves as he is escorted by Hamas fighters to be handed over to the Red Cross in Gaza City, Saturday Feb.1, 2025.(AP Photo/Mohammed Hajjar)
Mohammed Hajjar
/
AP
American-Israeli hostage Keith Siegel, 65, center left, waves as he is escorted by Hamas fighters to be handed over to the Red Cross in Gaza City, Saturday Feb.1, 2025.(AP Photo/Mohammed Hajjar)

Hamas released three hostages in the Gaza Strip on Saturday as part of its ceasefire deal with Israel, and Israel began releasing some of the dozens of prisoners due to be freed in the fourth round of exchanges during the Gaza ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas.

One of those hostages is Keith Siegel, 65, from Chapel Hill, South Carolina. His brother, Dr. David Siegel, is a doctor at the University of Rochester Medical Center.

The Israeli military said in a statement that he was headed to a reception point at a military base, where he would be met by family members before heading to a hospital.

Keith Siegel was abducted with his wife, Aviva Siegel from a kibbutz during the October 2023 attack in Israel by Hamas. His wife was released during a ceasefire last November, and has been campaigning for the release of her husband and other hostages.

Siegel, a U.S. and Israeli dual-citizen, is the first American to be released as part of the ceasefire agreement. There are six other U.S. citizens being held hostage in Gaza, two of whom are still thought to be alive, according to Israel.

This story includes reporting from the Associated Press and NPR.
Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
