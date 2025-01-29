New York teachers union event in Rochester weighs school mobile phone ban
What schools can be doing to curb unhealthy social media use and cyberbullying for students is the focus of a series of regional conferences across New York being led by the state teachers union.
Rochester is the first stop on that tour. And it comes on the heels of Gov. Kathy Hochul’s proposed legislation to prohibit unsanctioned use of smartphones and other internet-enabled devices in schools.
The increasing prevalence of digital gadgets disrupting classroom learning has become a flashpoint nationally.
“We knew that there were issues leading up, pre-pandemic,” said Brian Ebertz, president of Greece Teachers Assocation.
Ebertz said teachers had been dealing with distractions and conflicts in classrooms when students would be on their phones. But he said there’s a greater effect on students that the Greece Central School District sought to resolve for itself.
“Coming out of pandemic, that's when it really smacked you in the face, because we saw so many students that were just so affected ... whether it's isolation, lack of social development,” he said.
“All the social stuff was being more online and through apps and computers and technology, rather than face to face communication, because of a lot of the structures around the pandemic, the hybrid learning,” he continued. “It became more of an issue, and that's when the district and the union would start conversations about next steps.”
Those next steps included a policy that started in 2022 to seal phones in pouches for the school day for those in grades 6 through 12. It received mixed reactions from families and students.
“Our largest focus is just, I believe, really trying to stem the bullying, improve social emotional health and then ultimately, that would impact a really high achieving educational environment,” Ebertz said.
Hochul’s proposed statewide policy to ensure “distraction-free schools” sets aside $13.5 million to help schools with storage facilities and other costs. And it would require that schools have a way for parents to reach their children during the school day.
“This comprehensive proposal to restrict smartphone use in schools will ensure that New York’s statewide standard for distraction-free learning delivers the best results for our kids and educators,” Hochul said in a statement last week.
New York State United Teachers' regional "Disconnected" conferences will be held at the following locations:
Jan. 30, Rochester*
NYSUT Rochester Regional Office
30 N. Union Street, Suite 302, Rochester, NY 14607
*WXXI's Noelle Evans is a moderator
Feb. 5, Plattsburgh
SUNY Plattsburgh Hawkins Hall
205 Cornelia Street, Plattsburgh, NY 12901
Feb. 6, Suffern
Crowne Plaza Suffern-Mahwah
3 Executive Blvd., Suffern, NY 10901
Feb. 13, East Amherst
Casey Middle School
105 Casey Rd, East Amherst, NY 14051
Feb. 27, Syracuse
Drumlins Country Club
800 Nottingham Rd, Syracuse, NY 13224
March 5, Long Island
Hilton Long Island/Huntington
598 Broadhollow Road Melville, NY 11747