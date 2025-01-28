Nazareth University President Beth Paul to leave that position in June 2026

Nazareth University / provided photo Nazareth University President Beth Paul, who officials say will conclude her 6-year tenure in June 2026.

Nazareth University will be looking for a new president. The person who now has that job, Elizabeth Paul, will conclude her 6-year tenure in that role in June 2026.

According to Nazareth officials, Paul, who has been president there since July 2020, announced her plans this week.

In a statement, Paul said that over the next year-and-a-half, she is “committed to launching Nazareth with positivity and determination into its second century and continuing our work with passion and purpose.”

The announcement released on Tuesday did not call Paul’s departure a retirement, but a university spokesperson said this was Paul’s plan and her intentions, and said that Paul plans to continue working in higher education after her tenure at Nazareth ends next year.

Paul said that she looks forward to continuing to support higher education institutions, “and to support, mentor and encourage emerging leaders across the United States who will carry this vital work into the future.

Chairman of the Nazareth University Board of Trustees, John Drain, in a statement praised Paul as a “tireless, dedicated and insightful leader” who guided Nazareth as it transitioned from a college to a university.