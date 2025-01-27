Schumer calls for more funding to curtail bird flu, surge in egg prices

The prices of eggs and groceries will continue to rise if the government doesn’t help contain the nationwide bird flu outbreak, according to U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Schumer, D-New York, issued the call-to-action Monday near Jines Restaurant on Park Avenue while requesting more federal funds to help stop the spread.

“Bird flu is affecting chickens, and fewer chickens means fewer eggs. Fewer eggs mean higher prices,” Schumer said.

Egg prices have been climbing for more than a year, rising 50% in the last half of 2024 to reach an average price of $4.15 a dozen in December, according to federal economic data . Prices could increase to $8 a dozen, Schumer said, affecting families, diners and restaurants.

“Lately, diners in Rochester and upstate New York have been shell shocked by the price of eggs, and the reason is bird flu,” Schumer said.

Jines Restaurant owner Peter Gines said an increase in the price of eggs could force the family-owned restaurant to add a surcharge to its menu.

“I don't like that,” Gines said. “We try to absorb as much (cost) as we can.”

Last week a commercial poultry farm on Long Island was forced to kill thousands of ducks after health officials detected cases of bird flu.

Schumer said he secured $300 million in the Department of Agriculture budget to assist farmers in preparing for this bird flu season. More money is needed, he said, to help farmers isolate chickens, create better sanitation models, and provide farmers with more PPE equipment.