Investigators searching for a cause for a Pittsford fire where two people were found dead

Fire officials continue to investigate the cause of a fire in a Pittsford house Sunday night where firefighters found the bodies of two people who had died.

The Pittsford Fire Department got the call at about 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, and on their way to the scene on Callingham Road, they got a report of a house on fire with two people trapped inside.

A second alarm was declared, which brought additional fire departments and equipment to the scene. The two victims were found deceased during the initial search of the building.

The Monroe County Fire Bureau and the Sheriff’s Department are investigating the cause of the fire.

The names of the victims have not been released yet.