Rochester Police investigate double shooting that ends with one person dead, another injured

Rochester Police are investigating an early morning double shooting on Sunday that resulted in one man who died and another who was injured.

According to authorities it involved multiple gunshots fired into a house from outside that home on Ferris St., near Culver Rd. The two shooting victims were inside the house.

Police say that 23-year-old Jeremiah Maddox was pronounced dead at the scene. A 19-year-old male was taken to Strong Hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the lower body.

RPD says that three others inside the house were not hit by the gunfire.

Police say that the property owner told them there is no one is living at that house, but that he keeps it as an extra house for his children.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or CrimeStoppers at 585-423-9300.

