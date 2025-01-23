YMCA announces new child care center in Penfield



The YMCA of Greater Rochester is expanding its operations on the east side of Monroe County. The organization on Thursday announced that it will open a new child care center at the Eastside Family YMCA in Penfield.

Currently, the YMCA operates a a child care care facility a couple of miles away at the Fairport Baptist Homes.

Local YMCA president and CEO Ernie Lamour said that among other amenities, the new childcare center will include access to a pool.

“We’re America’s swim school and it’s important for us to continue to play a role in the child’s life that way, and all family members who need it … not just children,” said Lamour. “Providing swim lessons, safety around the water, swim lessons is important. That allows us to do that here.”

The new child care addition will also have a gym, clinical space, playgrounds and other amenities.

Lamour said the area where the YMCA is expanding in Penfield is considered a child care desert based on the number of childcare slots available.

The total project cost is approximately $9.5 million. New York state is providing $1.9 million in grants, and there is also philanthropic support from from the Joseph and Irene Skalny Charitable Trust. The new childcare facility will be named the Irene Skalny Childcare Center.

Lamour said the YMCA is also involved in a fundraising campaign to raise the rest of the needed money for the new addition.

Currently, the YMCA does not have a child care facility in the city of Rochester, and Lamour said the YMCA is still exploring options for providing that service again in the city.

“We’re not ignoring the needs of the city of Rochester,” Lamour said. “We are doubling down in terms of how much we're reinvesting in terms of resources back into Rochester, not just only through our neighborhood centers, but also looking at exploring additional options. We're talking to potential partners.”

The expanded YMCA child care center in Penfield is expected to open early next year.

