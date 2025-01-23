The Respite Place gives mental health professionals a space to rest and relax.

The creators of The Respite Place is calling it a space “to heal healers.”

The building, located at 1515 South Avenue, is open to frontline professionals like mental health workers or crisis counselors who deal with high-stress environments and the effects of secondhand trauma.

It's a place where they can go to decompress and relax.

“It's hard work. It's emotional work,” said Angela Wollschlager, cofounder of Adaptt Rochester. “We make a connection with these families, and it's incredibly rewarding, but it's also a lot.”

Adaptt Rochester is a nonprofit that provides necessities and resources to women and children dealing with crisis situations. Wollschlager said the building was “calming, soothing and inspiring” upon entering.

The Respite Place is a joint project between BreatheDeep Inc. and the Greater Rochester Health Foundation. The facility is equipped with a dry sauna, a massage chair, a dining kitchen, a bedroom and comfortable living space.

“These professionals carry the weight of others' pain and trauma daily. Often at the expense of their own well-being,” said Melany Silas-Chandler, founder and executive director of BreatheDeep Inc. “The Respite Place represents our commitment to ensuring that those who help and heal are cared for.”

The nonprofit, formed in 2021, is dedicated to the mental and emotional wellbeing of marginalized communities. Silas-Chandler said giving frontline workers the space to “rest and recharge” will help build stronger communities.

Monique Williams, clinical supervisor for crisis intervention services for the city of Rochester, said the burden placed on frontline workers is sometimes overlooked.

“We're expected to always just kind of deal with it and move on,” Williams said. “It’s nice to have a safe space and to know that people are here to support the work that you do.”

The Respite Place will initially be available only to staff from organizations that are part of Greater Rochester Health Foundation’s racial health equity work.

Officials hope to eventually expand its services to other professionals.