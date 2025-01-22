Fire rips through Big M supermarket and affects other businesses in Ovid in Seneca County

Ovid Fire Dept. / Facebook A massive fire tore through the Ovid Big M supermarket and nearby buildings on Tuesday night, Jan. 21, 2025.

A massive fire tore through the Big M supermarket in the Seneca County village of Ovid on Tuesday night, and it caused damage to some nearby buildings as well.

According to the Ovid Fire Department’s Facebook page, they had crews of more than 200 firefighters battling the flames in below zero wind chill temperatures.

Multiple fire departments were called to the scene from Seneca and nearby counties, and fire officials were asking people to avoid that block of Main Street in Ovid.

There have been no immediate reports of injuries.

On Tuesday night, the Seneca County Health Department and the Village of Ovid Department of Public Works issued a mandatory water conservation order for residents who receive Village of Ovid Water. That is to make sure the village had enough water for people to drink and also to aid firefighting efforts.

