Bitter cold closes a number of area school districts on Wednesday, including Rochester

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman,
Noelle E. C. Evans
Published January 22, 2025 at 12:16 AM EST
Alicia Livingston waits at a bus stop on South Ave to get to work in the bitter cold Tuesday morning.
Max Schulte
/
WXXI News
Alicia Livingston waits at a bus stop on South Ave to get to work in the bitter cold Tuesday morning.

A number of area school districts have closed school on Wednesday due to the extreme cold. The National Weather Service has issued a Cold Weather Advisory through Wednesday morning for Monroe and several nearby counties, with wind chills expected to make it feel like its 15 to 20 below zero at times.

That includes the Rochester City School District, as well as a number of suburban districts including Brockport, East and West Irondequoit, East Rochester, Fairport, Gates Chili, Greece, Hilton, Honeoye Falls-Lima, Penfield, Pittsford and Rush-Henrietta.

In many cases after school activities are also canceled, and Regents exams at various districts are being rescheduled.

Check ahead with your individual school district to see if your district has closed for the day.

In Rochester, Mayor Malik Evans said that the city is again opening all of the R-Centers from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m, on Wednesday and will provide an afternoon snack and dinner to students while Rochester City Schools are closed.

R- Center Locations:

  • Adams R-Center, 85 Adams St., 585-428-7266
  • Avenue D R-Center, 200 Ave. D, 585-428-7934
  • Carter Street R-Center, 500 Carter St., 585-428-7890
  • Frederick Douglass R-Center, 999 South Ave., 585-428-6015
  • Edgerton R-Center, 41 Backus St., 585-428-7149
  • David F. Gantt R-Center, 700 North St., 585-428-7149
  • Tyshaun Cauldwell R-Center for Hope, 524 Campbell St., 585-428-7860
  • Trenton and Pamela Jackson R-Center, 485 N. Clinton Ave., 585-428-7476
  • Willie W Lightfoot R-Center, 271 Flint St., 585-428-7001
  • Roxie Ann Sinkler R-Center, 75 Grover St., 585-428-7827
  • Thomas P. Ryan R-Center, 530 Webster Ave., 585-428-7828
Local News
Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
Noelle E. C. Evans
Noelle E. C. Evans is WXXI's Murrow Award-winning Education reporter/producer.
