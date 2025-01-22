Bitter cold closes a number of area school districts on Wednesday, including Rochester

A number of area school districts have closed school on Wednesday due to the extreme cold. The National Weather Service has issued a Cold Weather Advisory through Wednesday morning for Monroe and several nearby counties, with wind chills expected to make it feel like its 15 to 20 below zero at times.

That includes the Rochester City School District, as well as a number of suburban districts including Brockport, East and West Irondequoit, East Rochester, Fairport, Gates Chili, Greece, Hilton, Honeoye Falls-Lima, Penfield, Pittsford and Rush-Henrietta.

In many cases after school activities are also canceled, and Regents exams at various districts are being rescheduled.

Check ahead with your individual school district to see if your district has closed for the day.

In Rochester, Mayor Malik Evans said that the city is again opening all of the R-Centers from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m, on Wednesday and will provide an afternoon snack and dinner to students while Rochester City Schools are closed.

R- Center Locations:

