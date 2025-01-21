Bitterly cold weather results in some school closings; Rochester opens R-Centers to students

National Weather Service / weather.gov

Bitterly cold weather continues to grip the Rochester area and much of Upstate NY and the Northeast for at least the first part of this week.

The National Weather Service has issued a Cold Weather Advisory for Monroe and a number of other nearby counties from Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning.

Temperatures will be in the low to mid teens for the next couple of days, but with the wind, it will make it feel like it’s 15 to 20 degrees below zero at times.

The immediate Rochester area is not expected to see too much snow during the bitter cold snap, although there although there are still Lake Effect Snow Warnings for counties including Genesee and Wyoming.

Hochul also declared a State of Emergency in those two counties as well as some others in Western New York to allow the state to coordinate and share resources with local governments.

Several schools around the region including Rochester city schools.

With that action, Mayor Malik Evans is opening all City R-Centers from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday and the centers will provide an afternoon snack and dinner to students while city schools are closed.

“We want residents to be prepared for the extreme wind chills forecasted over the next day or two,” said Evans in a statement. “The R-Centers will be open to help students stay safe and warm, with food and activities during this time.”

R- Center Locations:

· Adams R-Center, 85 Adams St., 585-428-7266

· Avenue D R-Center, 200 Ave. D, 585-428-7934

· Carter Street R-Center, 500 Carter St., 585-428-7890

· Frederick Douglass R-Center, 999 South Ave., 585-428-6015

· Edgerton R-Center, 41 Backus St., 585-428-7149

· David F. Gantt R-Center, 700 North St., 585-428-7149

· Tyshaun Cauldwell R-Center for Hope, 524 Campbell St., 585-428-7860

· Trenton and Pamela Jackson R-Center, 485 N. Clinton Ave., 585-428-7476

· Willie W Lightfoot R-Center, 271 Flint St., 585-428-7001

· Roxie Ann Sinkler R-Center, 75 Grover St., 585-428-7827

· Thomas P. Ryan R-Center, 530 Webster Ave., 585-428-7828