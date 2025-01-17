Respiratory virus cases are straining local hospitals. They're also proving deadly

Two dozen people have died from complications from a respiratory virus this season, Monroe County officials said Friday.

And the uptick in flu, COVID and RSV cases is starting to have a trickle-down effect on the hospital systems, too.

Officials are urging the public to take precautions to both protect themselves and help alleviate the burden.

“This increase in sickness is putting a strain, quite frankly, on our health care systems and all of their staff,” said Marielena Vélez de Brown, the county's public health commissioner. “Emergency rooms are getting crowded. Hospital beds are full, which makes it harder to provide quick and high-quality care for everyone.”

Hospital leaders said the number of respiratory virus cases is not particularly unusual for this time of the year, but the number of available hospital beds is troubling.

Both UR Medicine and Rochester Regional Health reported that their hospitals are operating at more than 100% capacity. That means some admitted patients are being cared for in hallways while waiting for a room.

“Our teams are working heroically to maintain high-quality care for every patient despite these challenges. But we need our community to help,” said Dr. Michael Apostolakos, chief medical officer for Strong Memorial and Highland hospitals.

He said patients waiting for nursing home placements are also adding to the capacity issue.

Officials are asking residents to remain up to date on vaccinations and seek other provider options like your primary care physician or an urgent care facility if the symptoms are not severe.

“Certainly, if you feel that you are having an emergency, please choose the emergency room,” said Dr. Robert Mayo, chief medical officer for Rochester Regional Health. “But if you are unsure, it is worthwhile to check in with one of these other resources to help you triage your situation and make a careful decision.”

In the past, hospitals have been forced to pause elective and semi-elective procedures due to overcapacity. Both hospital leaders said things are not that critical yet.