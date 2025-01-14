State health officials warn against respiratory virus with no known treatment

The state health department is asking New Yorkers to take preventive measures against contracting human metapneumovirus .

Researchers said the virus was first identified in 2001 and is closely related to respiratory syncytial virus, commonly known as RSV.

“It's not something that's brand-new. It's something we in the medical side of things have thought about for years,” said Dr. Jennifer Nayak, UR Medicine pediatric infectious disease specialist.

Nayak said HMPV typically emerges in young children, and most will contract the virus at least once by age 5. But unlike RSV, the virus currently has no vaccine or known treatment.

“It's been something that we have worried about ... because we have no therapeutics,” Nayak said. “Really what we do for (patients) is supportive care.”

Dr. James McDonald, state health department commissioner, said in a statement that most cases are mild, “but young children, adults over 65 and people with weakened immune systems are at higher risk for serious illness.”

More severe cases can cause bronchiolitis, bronchitis, pneumonia, asthma flare-ups and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Nayak said HMPV infections rise during the winter and early spring when RSV tends to taper off.

The state health department is advising New Yorkers to use precautionary measures like proper hand-washing and wearing a mask if you’re at risk for severe illness.

Nayak said URMC just participated in a vaccination trial to protect against parainfluenza virus and human metapneumovirus.