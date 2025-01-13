Watch 'Connections' live and on demand on YouTube

You already listen to “Connections with Evan Dawson,” but now you can watch it, too!

Starting Monday, the talk show that presents deep and meaningful conversations on the topics that you care about will be available as a livestream on the WXXI News YouTube channel from noon to 2 p.m. weekdays.

The audio show will still be available on WXXI-FM 105.9, WXXI-AM 1370, WEOS-FM 89.5 (Geneva) and the WXXI app, and you can still find the on-demand audio podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and NPR.

Once each day’s shows are over, the video streams will be available on the YouTube channel, and later in the day, you’ll be able to find them on Passport and in the daily “Connections” web posts on WXXINews.org.

We’ll also share some show highlights on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube throughout the week. Follow us or subscribe there!

