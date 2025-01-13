SUNY to mandate civic discourse and AI education for students

The State University of New York will require students to learn about civic discourse and artificial intelligence next year.

Undergraduates in SUNY’s incoming fall 2026 cohort will take courses as part of their general education curriculum reflecting the “rise of emerging technologies and artificial intelligence.” Administrators say students will learn how to evaluate information from various sources and study the ethics behind creating and sharing information.

SUNY officials said they changed to reflect the rise of emerging technologies like AI. SUNY Chancellor John B. King Jr. said the statewide requirement will provide students with a robust general education curriculum.

“We are proud that every SUNY student will be expected to demonstrate the knowledge and skills that advance respectful and reasoned discourse, and that we will help our students recognize and ethically use AI as they consider various information sources,” King said.

Administrators say the new focus on civic discourse and Artificial intelligence will be integrated into students’ existing 30-credit requirement.

Candice Vacin is the president of the Faculty Council of Community Colleges and SUNY trustees. She said the updated general education framework will help prepare students for professional journeys and everyday life.

“Updating the framework to include civic discourse and a literacy component to reflect the rise in artificial intelligence is essential,” Vacin said. “These updates will ensure our students are thoughtfully engaging with diverse perspectives, while also learning to navigate and assess the growing impact of artificial intelligence in our society."

