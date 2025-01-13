Rush-Henrietta universal pre-K registration is now open, Good Shepherd UPK site to close

Universal prekindergarten registration at the Rush-Henrietta Central School District is now open, but a change to the program is receiving community backlash.

Four pre-K classes currently held at an old church called Good Shepherd will be moving to two elementary schools next school year. There are currently 72 students in those classes with 40 more on a waitlist.

Even though this move has been years in the making — Superintendent Barbara Mullen said there’s documentation that conversations about this began as far back as 2020 — some community members are still on edge.

“As a former employee there, I know how well that building works together,” Rob Locey said during a school board meeting last month. “I would like to have the board consider that and maybe give us a whole year to figure out what we can do and see if there isn't another space or someplace where we could keep that program together.”

Locey said Good Shepherd is equipped with a motor room, a space where children can practice motor skills and sensory development through play, and also houses before- and after-school care — things that he and others said they don’t want to see disappear.

“I feel like there are too many decisions, and information that should be figured out before putting a move into place," parent Megan Gayda said during the school board’s open forum. “Unfortunately, the people that this decision will most adversely affect is the young children of this district, and that should not be how they start their education journey in this district.”

Gayda said she’s concerned that there will be no space at elementary schools for pre-K students with disabilities to receive support services like speech therapy.

Superintendent Barbara Mullen said students placed in elementary school buildings will still be able to receive specialized services and will have access to reading coaches who work in those buildings.

“That was chief amongst one of the reasons why we felt moving them into the building was a benefit,” Mullen said, adding that the move will also give students placed in elementary schools a sense of continuity.

“Students are going to have a seamless transition into kindergarten instruction and curriculum all the way up to third grade, which is one of our most critical years in terms of comprehension and reading skills," she said.

While she hears people’s concerns, Mullen said she also sees a persistent erosion of trust in public education.

“We can always grow. We can always be thoughtful and get better at engaging folks who are closely impacted by decisions,” she said. “There's really nothing for us to be gained by keeping information from the public, by hiding things, by not engaging families.”

Pre-K students enrolled at elementary schools will have access to free breakfast and lunch through the USDA’s Community Eligibility Program, something that is not available at community centers that house pre-K classrooms.

According to the district, the Good Sheperd building will continue to offer other programs including before and after school care and adult classes.