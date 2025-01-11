Irondequoit officer kills dog after police say it bit a one-year-old girl and an animal control officer

Irondequoit Police say that one of their officers had to kill a dog Friday that had bitten a one-year-old girl and then attacked an animal control officer.

It happened Friday morning. Police say they responded to Strathmore Circle for a call about a person bit and the dog still on the loose. When officers got there, they found a 14-month-old girl that had been bitten on the leg by a neighbor’s dog.

Police administered first aid to what they say was a large wound until emergency medical personnel could take over.

While that was going on, police say additional officers were able to locate the owners of the dog and determined that the dog had been secured in a vehicle. Irondequoit’s Animal Control officer was requested to come to the scene to impound the dog. It was then decided it might be better for the owner to try and get the dog into the police van, but they say the dog was able to slip his collar and immediately attacked the animal control officer.

Police Chief Scott Peters says that while the animal control officer was trying to kick the dog away, he was bitten on the calf. A member of the Irondequoit P.D. then fired seven rounds into the dog, preventing any further attack, according to Peters.

Police say the infant was taken to the hospital for treatment, but it appears there is no life-threatening injury to the child.

The animal control officer was treated at the hospital and released.

The dog’s remains will be tested for rabies since the dog was not licensed or vaccinated, and police say the animal’s owner will be cited for having an unlicensed dog and not keeping it secured.

