Watch and listen to live coverage of the funeral of former President Jimmy Carter

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published January 9, 2025 at 6:43 AM EST
Jimmy Carter, who considered himself an outsider even as he sat in the Oval Office as the 39th U.S. president, will be honored Thursday with the pageantry of a funeral at Washington National Cathedral before a second service and burial in his tiny Georgia hometown.

PBS will provide live coverage around the National Funeral Service for former President Jimmy Carter, the 39th president of the United States.

Remembering President Jimmy Carter – A PBS News Special airs Thursday, January 9 beginning at 9 a.m. on WXXI-TV and WXXI-WORLD.

And you can listen to live coverage on WXXI Radio starting at 9:30 a.m. with the news hosts and correspondents from NPR, on FM 105.9 and AM 1370, and streaming at wxxinews.org.

Connections with Evan Dawson will also feature local reaction on the legacy of former President Carter from noon to 1:00 p.m. on Thursday.

NOTE: DPAN TV and the PBS NewsHour will also partner to provide ASL access to former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral service. You can access that coverage here:

This story includes reporting by the Associated Press.
