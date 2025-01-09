Deadline for ACA open enrollment in NY approaching fast

New Yorkers in need of health insurance in 2025 have a little while longer to sign-up through the state healthcare exchange as the January 15th deadline for open enrollment is almost here. The state health commissioner says many people from low to middle incomes qualify. To take some of the guesswork out of income eligibility requirements, Dr. James McDonald said they’ve made it a simple process.

“You can apply for any one of the insurances that we offer, if you’re eligible whether it’s Medicaid or the Essential Plan. For example, if you’re someone who doesn’t get health insurance through your employer, go to New York State of Health… see if you qualify for one of our Essential Plans.”

New York was one of the states that opted into creating its own healthcare exchange under the Affordable Care Act. McDonald says the state receives an estimated $13 billion dollars in federal support annually to keep the state’s healthcare exchange operating. A program McDonald feels is well worth the investment.

“And you know, I know you hear this talked about nationally… but, I certainly hope that as we move towards a new federal administration that people recognize the value of health insurance for individuals. And you know, if you don’t have health insurance, you have to make tough decisions about accessing healthcare,” McDonald said.

Despite potential unknowns with the nation’s healthcare system under a new Trump administration, McDonald assures the New York State Healthcare exchange website remains open and is easy to use. State residents can find the information and answers to questions about health insurance plans offered through its exchange.

