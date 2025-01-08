Survey says consumer confidence is on the rise in New York

Even though fewer New Yorkers are worried about the price of gas than they were in November, the cost of groceries is still a big concern for many.

This is one of the key takeaways in the latest consumer sentiment survey from Siena College.

Don Levy, director of the college's research institute, says the public probably thinks a president has more direct influence over supermarket prices than they actually do.

" At the same time, I think the Trump administration is well aware that grocery prices are an issue, and they may simply use their bully pulpit, their backstage abilities to try to encourage large scale grocery transportation and wholesale entities to do something," said Levy.

According to the Siena survey, Republican voters in New York are especially bullish about the future economy since Donald Trump's election.

"They're saying that they believe that their personal wellbeing and the economic wellbeing in the country is going to soar," Levy said, "but that's going to be measured in terms of every single household by how much the eggs cost, how much the milk cost when I leave the grocery store."

Overall, the state's consumer confidence rose by about 2 points since the November election, the first time since June 2021 that the index crossed the break-even point.

According to the survey, New York consumers' plans to make major purchases rose sharply in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Roughly 22 percent said they intended to buy a new car or truck, 34 percent have plans to purchase furniture, and over 11 percent indicated that a new home purchase was in their future. Home improvements were on the list for nearly 90 percent of survey respondents.