Man sues State Police, RPD, alleging he was beaten and denied medical treatment

A Rochester man is suing the New York State Police and Rochester Police Department, alleging he was beaten during a traffic stop then denied medical treatment.

In a complaint filed Monday, Scottie Nicholson alleged police pulled him over on the night of April 11, 2022, on Interstate 490 near Culver Road. He claimed officers and troopers punched and kicked him, despite him not resisting and giving no cause for use of force.

The complaint alleges Nicholson suffered a broken nose, injured knee, and multiple scrapes and contusions during the arrest.

“Defendants were completely aware that plaintiff (Nicholson) was severely injured,” the complaint reads. “But rather than provide medical treatment for him, they placed Nicholson in a police vehicle and took him to the precinct, interrogated him, and processed his arrest.”

State Police initiated the stop and made the arrest. Rochester police assisted. Only one person, Trooper Justin Statt, is named in the lawsuit, with the rest identified as John Does.

Nicholson was charged with driving while intoxicated, speeding, refusing a breathalyzer test, obstructing governmental administration, and resisting arrest, according to a state police spokesperson who otherwise declined comment on the allegations.

Nicholson, a real estate agent, who played for the now-defunct Arena Football League’s Buffalo Destroyers in 2001 and also has appeared as an uncredited actor or extra in movies including “The Longest Yard,” “Gridiron Gang," and “Creed II."

Nicholson is suing on three counts: excessive force, failure to intervene, and failure to train officers on Constitutional rights. The third charge is levied only at the city of Rochester.

“Defendant city failed to adequately train its police officers regarding the proper use of force to comply with Constitutional standards and has tolerated the use of excessive force by its police officers despite a plethora of complaints from citizens of being subjected to Constitutional violations by police officers, lieutenants, and detectives,” the complaint reads.

Nicholson is seeking $3 million in compensation, $1 million for each count in the lawsuit.

An RPD spokesperson declined comment, which is standard practice on matters that involve pending litigation.