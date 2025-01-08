Greece Central School District’s new superintendent shares transition plan

The Greece Central School District has a new superintendent for the first time in a decade.

Superintendent Jeremy Smalline has been with the district for 20 years and was most recently the deputy superintendent to former superintendent Kathy Graupman , who retired last month. She held the position since 2015.

At a school board meeting on Tuesday, Smalline shared his vision for a transition leading into next school year, and that includes showing up and listening.

“Over the next six months, I plan on visiting every school and department,” he said. “These visits will provide me a deeper understanding of the culture, the strengths and challenges of each school and department.”

Smalline’s entry plan also includes phases to ease the leadership transition. He said he’s focusing on four goals, starting with building trust with the Greece Board of Education.

“Transparency will be key as we work together to prioritize the district's needs and make informed decisions,” Smalline said. “Next, fostering and strengthening positive relationships across the district, this includes students, teachers, staff, administrators, parents and community members.”

Smalline said his team is also working on a “thought exchange” survey to get input from staff, students, and families that will help guide efforts in the months ahead.

He said by the end of six months, he expects to have an “actionable plan” leading into next school year that aligns with feedback from the school district’s community and the district’s “Reach 2027” strategic plan.

“We will use this foundation to create a brighter, more equitable future for the district," he said.

