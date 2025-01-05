Massive fire tears through a warehouse on Hague St. in Rochester

The investigation continues into the cause of a massive warehouse fire in Rochester over the weekend.

It happened on Hague St. Saturday night on the west side of the city.

Fire officials say that the police department was responding to a burglar alarm at about 9:15 p.m. and saw the flames and called it in to the fire department.

Given how fast the fire was spreading, firefighters were ordered to evacuate the building and fight the fire defensively.

Fire officials elevated the situation to a five-alarm fire to be able to bring in additional resources and get water supply lines from surrounding streets.

Authorities say the bitterly cold temperatures and winds were challenging, and the winds not only intensified the flames it also carried embers toward nearby buildings.

Firefighters worked to protect those nearby homes and as a precaution, evacuated some people who live adjacent to the warehouse. The fire results in a partial collapse of the building and officials say the fire was brought under control after several hours.

There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.