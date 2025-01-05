Irondequoit fire officials say one person died after a house fire on Sunday

Irondequoit Fire District / Facebook

Irondequoit fire officials say that one person is dead following a house fire that happened early Sunday morning.

Firefighters from the Irondequoit Fire District and several other departments were called to a house fire just after 5 a.m. on Highview Drive. When firefighters got there a few minutes later, they say they launched an aggressive attack on the fire while simultaneously conducting a search for any potential victims.

During those operations, first responders found one person who was deceased inside the home.

Other details about that person’s identity have not been released yet, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.