Explosion and fire brings out dozens of firefighters to northwest Rochester

Rochester firefighters were called to a house explosion and fire in the northwest part of the city on Friday afternoon.

At around 1:30 p.m., crews were called to 250 Pullman Avenue finding the remnants of the house that exploded, with a fire at that scene.

The flames also spread to two adjacent homes at 256 and 244 Pullman. Fire officials called a third alarm to bring additional resources to the scene.

Officials said that one man at 250 Pullman was able get out of the building on his own and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

There were no people at home in the adjacent houses, and no other injuries.

Two of those houses are now uninhabitable. The Red Cross is helping people who were left without a place to live.

The cause of the explosion and fire is still under investigation.