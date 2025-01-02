Former Pathways to Peace, CRC head Anthony Hall arrested for allegedly assaulting an officer

Anthony Hall, the former head of a Rochester antiviolence agency, has been arrested for allegedly shoving an officer hard enough to cause an upper-body fracture, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Rochester police said that just after midnight on Thursday, they responded to a call on East Main Street for the report of a domestic issue and a man possibly attempting to break into a house. When officers arrived, they located Hall, 38, in front of the property.

Hall allegedly refused to leave and argued with officers for several minutes, according to a statement from the department. When he did agree to leave, Hall allegedly took both hands and shoved an officer, knocking him backward.

The officer was transported to a local hospital, where he was treated for an upper body fracture. He is expected to be out of work for several months.

Hall was arraigned Thursday morning on several charges, including second-degree assault, a felony with a maximum penalty of seven years in prison; resisting arrest; obstruction of governmental administration; second-degree harassment; and trespassing. He was remanded to the Monroe County Jail with no bail.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 7.

Hall is a former leader of Pathways to Peace, a city of Rochester gang intervention and antiviolence initiative, a position he held before leaving to head up the Community Resource Collaborative in 2023.

That now-defunct collaborative was at the center of a scandal involving the mismanagement of hundreds of thousands in federal COVID relief dollars . Hall was not criminally charged related to the Community Resource Collaborative debacle and has denied any wrongdoing.

The charges from Thursday’s arrest are not the only ones Hall is facing. In August, he was arrested on allegations that he defrauded the Coalition of North East Associations (CONEA) of $33,500 while working as a volunteer between Dec. 2018 and Sept. 2019.

Hall pleaded guilty in November and faces one and a half to three years in prison. His sentencing is currently scheduled for Jan. 27.

