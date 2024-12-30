City seeks federal aid for upcoming street repairs

The city of Rochester has set out to secure federal funding to assist with street repairs for the next few years.

Included on the list is the possible reconstruction of Genesee Park Boulevard from Genesee Street up to Brooks Avenue, and of South Goodman Street from Elmwood Avenue up past Highland Park to Gregory Hill Road.

The funding request covers 2026-2030, during which time the city plans to spend up to $60 million to design, build, and maintain its road system. Federal dollars can cover up to 80% of the approved projects’ costs.

Earlier this month, City Council unanimously OK’d submitting the city plan to the Genesee Transportation Council. Applications were due on Dec. 20.

The federal Transportation Improvement Program, or TIP funds can only be used for main streets, not residential roads.

About half of the proposed plans are in areas dubbed “racially or ethnically concentrated areas of poverty,” with two-thirds in areas described as disadvantaged communities.

Much of the work involves milling and resurfacing — including Highland Avenue, Norton Street from Joseph Avenue to the city line and Monroe Avenue from Interstate 490 to the city line. But plans also include bike lanes, bike sheds, curb ramps, sidewalks, and traffic lights. Monroe County typically covers the local share of expenses involving sewer improvements and a portion of traffic signal and signing work, according to the city.