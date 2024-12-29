Bills clinch the AFC's No. 2 seed with a 40-14 rout of the undisciplined Jets

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score, and the Buffalo Bills clinched the AFC's No. 2 seed with a 40-14 rout of the unraveling and undisciplined New York Jets on Sunday.

The Bills put the game away by capitalizing on two Jets turnovers and scoring three touchdowns over a 5:01 span in the closing minutes of the third quarter. Buffalo's defense forced three takeaways overall and sacked Aaron Rodgers four times, including a 2-yard loss for a safety in the second quarter.

Allen had a short and efficient outing, finishing 16 of 27 for 182 yards with a 30-yard TD pass to Amari Cooper and a 14-yarder to Keon Coleman before giving way to backup Mitchell Trubisky with Buffalo leading 33-0 through three quarters. And Trubisky piled on by completing a 69-yard touchdown pass to practice squad call-up Tyrell Shavers 2:23 into the fourth quarter.

Allen's two-TD passing outing was the 64th of his career to match Peyton Manning for the third most in a player's first seven NFL seasons. Patrick Mahomes holds the record with 67 two-TD outings in that span, followed by Dan Marino's 65.

Allen also became the NFL's first player with five consecutive 40-TD seasons, while his 1-yard score was the 65th rushing TD of his career, matching the team record held by Thurman Thomas.

The five-time defending AFC East champion Bills improved to 13-3 to match a franchise single-season record, and will open the playoffs hosting the conference's seventh-seeded team in two weeks.

The outing was a meltdown for Rodgers and the Jets (4-12), who will finish with five or fewer wins for the seventh time over a 14-season playoff drought — the NFL's longest active streak.

Rodgers, who entered the game with 499 career TD passes and looking to become just the fifth player to reach 500, instead was shut out and replaced by Tyrod Taylor with 12:37 remaining.

Discipline was an issue for a Jets team that fell to 2-9 since Jeff Ulbrich took over as interim coach. New York finished with 16 accepted penalties for 120 yards.

Taylor accounted for New York's only points with a 9-yard TD pass to Garrett Wilson and a 20-yarder to Tyler Conklin in a game played in blustery, unseasonably warm conditions, with temperatures in the mid-50s Farenheit (10 Celsius) and winds gusting up to 35 mph (56 kmph).

Rodgers finished 12 of 18 for 112 yards with two interceptions after entering the game having thrown only one in his past eight outings. He was also sacked four times, pushing his career total to 568, moving ahead of Tom Brady (565) and into first place on the NFL list.

The outing became a comedy of errors for the Jets.

Trailing 7-0 after Allen's 1-yard run, New York's three possession of the first half ended with turning the ball over on downs Buffalo's 24; Rodgers being intercepted at his own 17 by defensive tackle Jordan Phillips; and being sacked for a safety by A.J. Epenesa.

The bottom fell out to close the third quarter when Rodgers' being intercepted by Christian Benford led to Cooper's leaping TD grab put Buffalo up 19-0. James Cook scored on a 1-yard run on Buffalo's next possession with 1:15 left, and Coleman's touchdown with 12 seconds left in the third was set up after Wilson lost a fumble.

Home cooking

The Bills finished their third season with a perfect record, and first since 1990, by going 8-0 at home. They've won 11 straight regular-season home games dating to last season since dropping a 24-22 decision to Denver on Nov. 13.

Injuries

Jets CB Sauce Gardner aggravated a hamstring injury in the first half and was ruled out in the third quarter.

Up next

Jets: Close the season hosting the Miami Dolphins.

Bills: Play their regular-season finale at the New England Patriots.