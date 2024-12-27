New York state changing guidelines for maternal mental health screenings

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul recently signed a bill that will change the guidelines for postpartum mental health screenings.

The Maternal Depression Screening legislation will enable people who just gave birth to receive early evaluations through questionnaires and talks with a physician. It will also screen for social needs that may contribute to poor mental health outcomes such as housing issues and food insecurities.

“By rectifying some of the systemic challenges, we can allow parents to go back to focusing on their children, on themselves, and on their babies,” said state Sen. Samra Brouk, who sponsored the bill.

She said the end goal is to create “stronger, healthier and more successful families.”

Brouk also said the legislation is in response to the Black maternal mortality crisis in New York state. Reports show that Black women are twice as likely to suffer from mental health conditions — but half as likely to get the proper treatment.

“The truth is that in New York state, just by being a Black person giving birth, you are facing an inordinate number of challenges,” Brouk said. “It's really incumbent on us to identify where some of those greatest disparities are and try to create policy that is going to help address them.”

Brouk said the new guidelines are expected to take effect in about 18 months.