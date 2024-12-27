Monroe County and Perinton get state grant money to help attract and retain lifeguards

Monroe County and the town of Perinton have been awarded state grant money to help recruit lifeguards.

The $125,000 grant comes from the New York Statewide Investment in More Swimming program. That effort is meant to increase public swimming opportunities and includes a grant program for local governments to attract and retain lifeguards.

Bob Kiley, deputy parks director for Monroe County, said the county hasn't experienced shortages over the past couple of years, but it does need to keep pay competitive to attract the lifeguards it needs.

"We have had challenges in the past," he said.

The county will use its $42,000 to boost the pay of lifeguards at Ontario Beach Park — there are currently 26 —and possibly hire more.

"It affords our beach supervisor that flexibility, that if two guards are going on vacation, we can still open the same number of chairs, the same area, surface area up at the beach for swimming," Kiley said.

Perinton will use its $83,000 share of the funds to provide additional pay to the 120 lifeguards that staff its aquatic center.

The county and Perinton will also use the grant money to reimburse lifeguards for certifications costs.

The Monroe County Legislature is scheduled to vote on accepting the grant during its January meeting.

