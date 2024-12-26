Police investigate a rash of vehicle break-ins in Monroe County this week

Local police are investigating at least three incidents this week where more than two dozen vehicles were broken into and some items were taken.

The vehicle break-ins happened over a relatively short amount of time, starting on Tuesday afternoon and continuing into early Christmas morning.

The first incident happened at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in Penfield when Monroe County deputies say 13 cars had windows broken and items stolen while the vehicle’s owners were attending Mass at St. Joseph’s church. A car was stolen as well.

The second incident happened at about 1:00 a.m. on Wednesday, when deputies responded to St. Marianne Cope Roman Catholic Church on East Henrietta Road. Deputies say that while parishioners were attending a midnight service, someone broke the windows out of several vehicles in the parking lot and took some items.

And a third incident happened in Rochester, in the 600 block of Park Avenue just after 5:00 a.m. on Wednesday, when police say 11 vehicles had smashed windows. RPD is still trying to determine if any items were taken from those cars.

At this point, there’s no word on whether police think all of these incidents are connected, but authorities are asking anyone with information to call 911.



