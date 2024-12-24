© 2024 WXXI News
Why is that holiday tune stuck in your head? And how to get it out

WXXI News
Published December 24, 2024 at 11:01 AM EST

Researchers are studying why songs get stuck in our heads – and why many of those songs are holiday songs.

Surveys show one of the most popular holiday earworms is Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You."

A woman smiles as she listens to music on pink headphones in front of Christmas decorations
wayhome.studio
/
Adobe
A woman listens to music in this stock photo.

According to psychologists at Durham University in the UK, songs with danceable tempos and predictable melodic shapes can become earworms. In some cases, producers or artificial intelligence may workshop songs with the goal of creating an earworm.

Rhythm helps our brains encode information, Kimi Sugaya, head of neuroscience at the University of Central Florida, told NPR in 2021. He is known for his work in stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s, but also studies the science of music (he is married to Ayako Yonetan, an accomplished violinist with bachelor, masters and doctoral degrees from the Juilliard School).

In western music, and holiday tunes, there tends to be repetition of a sequence of notes. Lyrics, melody and emotional response stimulate other parts of the brain.

And the better something is encoded, Sugaya said, the better it is recalled later.

Think of the mnemonic devices and jungles you learned as children. The ABC song set to "Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star" is one example.

Hannah Maier, a local musician and the music director of the Route at WXXI, said that as long as artists are bringing passion and art to their craft, it’s not a negative thing to want a song to be an earworm.

"If you are an artist, you’re writing the lyrics; you’re sitting down with your guitar, your piano; you’re writing them at home; you’re excited about it,” she said. “Even if you’re Taylor Swift ... you’re still creating the art yourself, I think that is really important.”>

Maier was a guest on WXXI’s “Connections with Evan Dawson.”

Four smiling people are behind a table in a radio talk studio: a woman at far left has long brown hair and is wearing a black and white patterned sweater; a man at left is wearing a black cowboy hat, glasses, a black and white scarf, a black t-shirt, a tan jacket and jeans; a woman at right has long blonde hair and is wearing a short-sleeved black shirt; a man at far right has short dark hair and is wearing a blue fleece and jeans.
Local News